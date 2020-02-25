MDYV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.81, changing hands as low as $50.73 per share. SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDYV's low point in its 52 week range is $47.3804 per share, with $55.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.