MDYG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.71, changing hands as high as $68.06 per share. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDYG's low point in its 52 week range is $58.97 per share, with $84.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.12.

