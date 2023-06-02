MDY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 Trust ETF (Symbol: MDY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $451.17, changing hands as high as $452.47 per share. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDY's low point in its 52 week range is $398.11 per share, with $499.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $453.06.

