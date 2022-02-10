MDY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— Trust ETF (Symbol: MDY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $497.56, changing hands as high as $498.33 per share. SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDY's low point in its 52 week range is $438.8107 per share, with $533.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $500.14.

