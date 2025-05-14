MDXHEALTH SA Earnings Results: $MDXH Reports Quarterly Earnings

MDXHEALTH SA ($MDXH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, missing estimates of -$0.13 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $24,290,000, missing estimates of $24,551,400 by $-261,400.
MDXHEALTH SA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of MDXHEALTH SA stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLEICHROEDER LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,370,000
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 471,290 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,116,957
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC removed 325,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $770,250
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 253,312 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $600,349
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 208,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,360
- PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 198,000 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $281,160
- SAMJO MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 192,244 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $272,986
