MDXHEALTH SA Earnings Preview: Recent $MDXH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MDXHEALTH SA ($MDXH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $24,551,400 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.
MDXHEALTH SA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of MDXHEALTH SA stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SAMJO MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,034,312 shares (+130.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,451,319
- BLEICHROEDER LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,370,000
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 792,000 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,877,040
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 471,290 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,116,957
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 436,062 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,033,466
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC removed 325,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $770,250
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 253,312 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $600,349
