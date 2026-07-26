MDxHealth Receives Additional Nasdaq Letter Over Minimum Bid Violation; Time Granted Till Dec '26

(RTTNews) - MDxHealth SA (MDXH), a precision diagnostics company, on Friday announced receipt of an additional notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, reiterating the company's minimum bid price deficiency.

The company previously received a notification letter on June 30, 2026, from the Listing Qualifications Department, disclosing the company's violation of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550 (b)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum market value of US$35 million and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C) provides that a failure to meet the minimum market value requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

Based on the market value of the Company from June 1, 2026, to July 17, 2026, the Company does not meet the minimum market value requirement.

The company was provided 180 calendar days until December 28, 2026, to regain compliance with the Listing rule, according to the initial notification. To regain compliance, the company's ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

In case the company does not regain compliance by December 28, 2026, it may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or can face delisting.

MDXH closed Friday at $0.41, down 2.91%.

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