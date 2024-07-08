MDxHealth Q2 Prelim Revenue Improves; Boosts FY24 Revenue Outlook Above View

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - MDxHealth SA (MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics firm, on Monday reported a growth in preliminary revenue for the second quarter and the first half.

In addition, the company has raised its annual revenue outlook, above analysts estimates.

For the second-quarter, the Belgian company expects to post revenues of around $22.2 million, up 32 percent from the same period last year.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to generate revenues of $20.21 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first-half, MDxHealth projects revenues of around $42 million, up 34 percent from a year ago.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company now expects revenues between $85 million and $87 million, up from the previous projection between $83 million and $85 million.

The Street is looking for revenues of $84.08 million for the year.

