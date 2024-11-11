MDxHealth price target lowered to $6 from $8 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro lowered the firm’s price target on MDxHealth (MDXH) to $6 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company is an attractive small-cap growth and value stock and a one-stop-shop in personalized prostate diagnostics testing, though the firm is updating its model to bake in some dilution from MDxHealth’s recent $40M public offering, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

