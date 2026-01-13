MDxHealth Posts Preliminary 2025 Results, Expects Revenue Growth Of 26% To 28% In 2026

(RTTNews) - MDxHealth SA (MDXH) reported preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 revenues, showing continued double-digit growth across its precision diagnostics portfolio. The company also issued its 2026 revenue guidance and announced amended earnout terms related to its 2022 acquisition of the GPS prostate cancer business.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, MDx Health expects revenue of approximately $30.5 million, compared with $24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 23% year-over-year growth. Full-year 2025 revenue is projected to total $109 million, up from $90 million in 2024, an increase of 21%.

During the quarter, the company billed 11,201 tissue-based units, a 5% decline, and 27,486 liquid-based units, a 128% increase, reflecting the integration of the Exosome Diagnostics business and the conversion of Select mdx customers to ExoDx, which the company said has now been completed.

For the full year, MDxHealth billed 49,180 tissue-based units and 71,920 liquid-based units, up 18% and 57%, respectively.

The company ended 2025 with $29 million in cash.

Looking ahead, MDxHealth issued 2026 revenue guidance of $137 million to $140 million, representing expected growth of 26% to 28% over 2025. Management also reiterated its focus on operating discipline and said it aims to exit 2026 with an adjusted EBITDA margin run rate of 10%.

The company additionally announced an amendment to its earnout agreement with Exact Sciences related to the 2022 GPS acquisition. Under the revised terms, MDxHealth will make remaining earnout payments of $15 million in 2026, $18 million in 2027, and $21.5 million in 2028. In exchange, MDxHealth will issue Exact Sciences warrants exercisable for 3 million shares at an exercise price of $5.265 per share.

CEO Michael K. McGarrity said the company delivered "continued execution" in 2025, citing revenue growth above 20% and expanding adoption across its urology customer base. He added that the company expects its strengthened commercial channel and broader test menu to support sustained growth into 2026.

MDXH has traded between $1.35 and $5.33 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $3.43, up 5.21%, and is currently trading in the pre-market at $3.50,up 2.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.