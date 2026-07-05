MDxHealth Notified Of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Deficiency; Must Regain Compliance By Dec '26

(RTTNews) - MDxHealth SA (MDXH), a urology-focused precision diagnostics company, on Thursday announced receipt of a notification letter on June 30, 2026, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, disclosing the company's minimum bid price deficiency.

The company was found to be in violation of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550 (a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share. The errant companies are notified after failure to maintain the minimum bid price for 30 consecutive trading days or more.

The company has accordingly been provided 180 calendar days until December 28, 2026, to regain compliance with the Listing rule. To regain compliance, the company's ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

In case the company does not regain compliance by the given date, it may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or can face delisting.

MDXH closed Thursday at $0.48, down 6.02%. In the afterhours trade, the stock dropped a further 5.65% to $0.45.

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