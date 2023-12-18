MDxHealth (EBR:MDXH) Price Target Increased by 17.61% to 8.40

The average one-year price target for MDxHealth (EBR:MDXH) has been revised to 8.40 / share. This is an increase of 17.61% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.87 to a high of 15.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 178.05% from the latest reported closing price of 3.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in MDxHealth. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDXH is 0.43%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.36% to 4,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 3,458K shares representing 12.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 497K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing a decrease of 23.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXH by 28.09% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 404K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXH by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 280K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 154K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 32.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXH by 42.83% over the last quarter.

