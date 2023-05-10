MDxHealth (EBR:MDXH) Price Target Decreased by 85.83% to 1.26

The average one-year price target for MDxHealth (EBR:MDXH) has been revised to 1.26 / share. This is an decrease of 85.83% from the prior estimate of 8.92 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.25 to a high of 1.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 244.41% from the latest reported closing price of 0.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in MDxHealth. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDXH is 0.51%, an increase of 19.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.36% to 3,413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 1,958K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MVM Partners holds 917K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

Perkins Capital Management holds 409K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 79.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXH by 210,688.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 69K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

