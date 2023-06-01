MDxHealth (EBR:MDXH) Price Target Decreased by 21.55% to 0.99

The average one-year price target for MDxHealth (EBR:MDXH) has been revised to 0.99 / share. This is an decrease of 21.55% from the prior estimate of 1.26 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.98 to a high of 1.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 194.26% from the latest reported closing price of 0.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in MDxHealth. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 83.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDXH is 0.54%, an increase of 75.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 154.87% to 7,875K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 3,458K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares, representing an increase of 43.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXH by 5.44% over the last quarter.

MVM Partners holds 917K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 600K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Hood River Capital Management holds 578K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Ally Bridge Group holds 500K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

