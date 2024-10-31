MDXG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of MiMedx Group Inc (Symbol: MDXG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.02, changing hands as high as $7.20 per share. MiMedx Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 22.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDXG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.47 per share, with $9.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.96.

