MDU Resources' Strong Liquidity Position & Buyouts Bode Well

MDU Resources Group, Inc.’s MDU two-platform business model, inorganic activities, strategic investments in the electric and natural gas utility, rising backlog as well as ongoing projects are key tailwinds.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 5%.

What’s Boosting the Stock?

MDU Resources’ two-platform business model, namely the regulated energy delivery platform and the construction materials and services platform include different operating segments. Some of its segments are exposed to seasonality related to the industries they operate in. This strategic two-platform set-up helps mitigate seasonality-related risks that affect demand.



The company spent $310.6 million in the first half of 2020 and expects to invest $609 million in 2020 and $1,942 million through the 2020-2022 time period. These investments will increase its reliability of services and enable it to serve the growing customer base more efficiently.



At the end of first-half 2020, the construction materials had a backlog of $875 million. The construction services business had a backlog of $1.3 billion, up 18.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Further, the construction material business continues to successfully acquire businesses to expand the company’s aggregate reserves and market coverage across the West United States.

Moreover, total liquidity of MDU Resources at the end of the first half was worth $719.5 million, which will be sufficient to meet its near-term debt obligation.

Woes

However, the company’s electric and natural gas transmission and distribution businesses are subject to a comprehensive regulation by the federal, state and local regulatory agencies. Also, changes in regulations or the introduction of additional rules could increase its overall expenses depending on the extent of investments.

Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of the company have gained 6% against the industry's decline of 2.4%.

