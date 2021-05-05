MDU Resources Reports Advance In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $52.1 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $25.1 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 102400% to $1.23 billion from $1.20 million last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $52.1 Mln. vs. $25.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q1): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.20 Mln last year.

