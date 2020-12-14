Markets
MDU

MDU Resources Raises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) said its earnings per share in 2020 are expected to be higher than the previously predicted through earnings guidance. Earnings per share for 2020 are now projected in the range of $1.92 to $2.02, an increase from prior guidance of $1.80 to $1.90.

"We have been incredibly pleased with our operating results throughout the year as demand remains strong for the essential services that we provide across our businesses. On the strength of our performance through November, along with our estimates for December, we felt it was important to update our investors," said David Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources.

The company will issue its full-year earnings results for 2020 and initiate 2021 guidance in early February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular