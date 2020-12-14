MDU Resources Raises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) said its earnings per share in 2020 are expected to be higher than the previously predicted through earnings guidance. Earnings per share for 2020 are now projected in the range of $1.92 to $2.02, an increase from prior guidance of $1.80 to $1.90.

"We have been incredibly pleased with our operating results throughout the year as demand remains strong for the essential services that we provide across our businesses. On the strength of our performance through November, along with our estimates for December, we felt it was important to update our investors," said David Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources.

The company will issue its full-year earnings results for 2020 and initiate 2021 guidance in early February.

