MDU Resources Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $170.7 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $117.1 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, MDU Resources reported adjusted earnings of $98.8 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $1.14 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $170.7 Mln. vs. $117.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

