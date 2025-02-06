MDU Resources Q4 Profit Falls, But Revenue Improves

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU), which is engaged in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses, Thursday reported net income of $55.2 million or $0.27 per share for the fourth quarter, lower than $170.7 million or $0.84 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Income from continuing operations declined to $70.5 million or $0.35 per share from $136.2 million or $0.67 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased to $535.5 million from $499.9 million in the previous year.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects EPS in the range of $0.88 to $0.98.

