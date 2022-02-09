MDU Resources Q4 Profit Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $86.5 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $112.3 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.44 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $86.5 Mln. vs. $112.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.