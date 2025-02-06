MDU Resources Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 10.5%. However, the bottom line improved 9.7% year over year.



Adjusted earnings in 2024 were 90 cents per share, up 21.6% from 74 cents registered in 2023.



Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Total Revenues of MDU



Fourth-quarter total operating revenues improved 7.1% to $535.5 million from $499.9 million in the comparable period of 2023.



MDU reported total revenues of $1.76 billion in 2024 compared with $1.80 billion in 2023, highlighting a year-over-year decrease of 2.5%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MDU Resources Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MDU Resources Group, Inc. Quote

Highlights of MDU’s Earnings Release



Total operating expenses were nearly $441 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter’s $412 million.



Operating income totaled $94.5 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $87.9 million.



Interest expenses were $28 million, down 2.1% year over year.

Financial Highlights of MDU



As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $66.9 million compared with $77 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



In 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $502.3 million compared with $332.6 million in the year-ago period.

MDU’s 2025 Guidance



For 2025, MDU Resources expects earnings in the range of 88-98 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 98 cents per share, which is at the higher end of the company’s guided range.



The company expects its electric and natural gas customer growth to continue at a rate of 1-2% annually.



For 2025, the company expects to invest $533 million to strengthen its existing operations. For the 2025-2029 period, it plans to invest $3.06 billion.

MDU’s Zacks Rank



MDU Resources currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases



Atmos Energy ATO posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 by 1.4%. The bottom line also improved 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.08.



Total revenues of $1.18 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 billion by 16.2%. However, the top line increased 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $1.16 billion.



Spire Inc. SR reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.34 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 5.6%. The company’s bottom line also declined 8.8% from $1.47 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for the reported quarter were $669.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726 million by 7.8%. The top line also decreased 11.6% from $756.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Upcoming Release



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share.



OGS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $660.9 million.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.