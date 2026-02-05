MDU Resources Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 37 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 37% year over year.



Operating earnings in 2025 were 93 cents per share, down 32.1% from $1.37 registered in 2024.

Total Revenues of MDU

Total fourth-quarter operating revenues declined 0.3% to $534 million from $535.5 million in the comparable period of 2024. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $554 million by 3.6%.



MDU reported total revenues of $1.88 billion in 2025 compared with $1.76 billion in 2024, highlighting a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.

Highlights of MDU’s Q4 Earnings Release

Total operating expenses were nearly $426.6 million, down 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $441 million.



Operating income totaled $107.4 million, up 13.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $94.5 million.



Interest expenses were $29.1 million, up 3.9% year over year.

Financial Highlights of MDU

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $28.2 million compared with $66.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $473.4 million compared with $502.3 million in the year-ago period.

MDU’s 2026 Guidance

For 2026, MDU Resources expects its earnings to be between 93 cents and $1 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.02, which is higher than the company’s guidance.



MDU anticipates its utility customers’ growth to continue at a rate of 1-2% annually.



The company continues to expect a long-term EPS growth rate of 6-8%.



Capital expenditure for 2026 is projected to be $560 million.

MDU’s Zacks Rank

