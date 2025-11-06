MDU Resources Q3 Profit Retreats, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $18.4 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $64.6 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $315.1 million from $289.6 million last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.4 Mln. vs. $64.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $315.1 Mln vs. $289.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 - $0.95

