MDU Resources Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $147.9 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $139.3 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MDU Resources reported adjusted earnings of $152.0 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $1.98 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $147.9 Mln. vs. $139.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $1.98 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $1.90

