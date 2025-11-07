MDU Resources Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Up Y/Y, '25 EPS View Narrowed

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 9 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 28.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 71.9% year over year.

Total Revenues of MDU

Total third-quarter operating revenues improved 8.8% to $315.1 million from $289.6 million in the comparable period of 2024.

Highlights of MDU’s Q3 Earnings Release

Total operating expenses were nearly $275.3 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter’s $254.8 million.



Operating income totaled $39.8 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $34.8 million.



Interest expenses were $26.4 million, down 3.3% year over year.

Financial Highlights of MDU

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $75.9 million compared with $66.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In the first nine months of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $392.8 million compared with $441.8 million in the year-ago period.

MDU’s Guidance

For 2025, MDU Resources narrowed its earnings guidance in the range of 90-95 cents per share compared with the previous range of 88-95 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 92 cents, which is just below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



MDU anticipates its utility customers’ growth to continue at a rate of 1-2% annually.



The company continues to expect a long-term EPS growth rate of 6-8%.



Capital expenditure for 2025 is projected to be $531 million.

MDU’s Zacks Rank

MDU Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported third-quarter 2025 operating EPS of 44 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was 29.4% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 34 cents.



ONE Gas recorded revenues of $379.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383 million by 0.9%. However, the top line increased 11.4% from $340.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



Sempra Energy SRE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.11, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 19.4%. The bottom line also rose 24.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 89 cents.



Sempra Energy’s total revenues of $3.15 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22 billion by 2.2%. However, the top line increased 13.3% from $2.78 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 6 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents by 33.3%. The bottom line also decreased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 9 cents.



Operating revenues totaled $0.32 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 billion by 14.5%. The top line also declined 70.6% from $1.08 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

