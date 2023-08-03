MDU Resources Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $130.7 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $70.7 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, MDU Resources reported adjusted earnings of $60.0 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $1.09 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $130.7 Mln. vs. $70.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.

