MDU Resources Q2 Income Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $70.7 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $100.2 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $1.72 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $70.7 Mln. vs. $100.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $1.90

