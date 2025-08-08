MDU Resources Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Narrowed

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 7 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents by 46.2%. The bottom line also decreased 76.7% year over year.

Second-quarter total operating revenues improved 1.9% to $351.2 million from $344.5 million in the comparable period of 2024.

Total operating expenses were nearly $320.8 million, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $305 million.



Operating income totaled $30.4 million, down 23% from the year-ago quarter’s $39.5 million.



Interest expenses were $25.4 million, down 4.2% year over year.

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $58.8 million compared with $66.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In the first six months of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $334.9 million compared with $301.6 million in the year-ago period.

For 2025, MDU Resources narrowed its earnings guidance in the range of 88-95 cents per share compared with the previous range of 88-98 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 95 cents, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s revised guided range.



MDU continues to expect its utility customers’ growth to continue at a rate of 1-2% annually.

MDU Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported second-quarter 2025 operating EPS of 53 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was 10.4% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 48 cents.



ONE Gas recorded revenues of $423.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $404 million by 4.9%. The top line also increased 19.7% from $354.1 million in the prior-year quarter.



Spire Inc. SR reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of a cent per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents by 111.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 14 cents.



Total revenues for the reported quarter were $421.9 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413 million by 2.16%. The top line also increased 1.9% from $414.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Atmos Energy ATO posted third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.16 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 by 0.85%. However, the bottom line improved 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.08.



Total revenues of $838.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $938 million by 10.6%. However, the top line increased 19.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $701.5 million.

