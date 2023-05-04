MDU Resources Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $38.3 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $31.7 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, MDU Resources reported adjusted earnings of $46.6 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $1.74 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $38.3 Mln. vs. $31.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q1): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.