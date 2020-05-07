Markets
MDU Resources Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) released earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $25.1 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $40.9 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.20 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $25.1 Mln. vs. $40.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.70

