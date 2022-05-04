MDU Resources Q1 Income Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $31.7 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $52.1 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $1.42 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $31.7 Mln. vs. $52.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.15

