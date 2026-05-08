MDU Resources Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 7.14%. The bottom line decreased 25% year over year.

Total Revenues of MDU

Operating revenues of $606 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $702 billion by around 13.68%. The top line decreased 12.76% from $ 674.8 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MDU Resources Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MDU Resources Group, Inc. Quote

Highlights of MDU’s Earnings Release

Total operating expenses were nearly $490.3 million, down 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $562 million. The decline was primarily due to lower purchased natural gas sales and a decrease in taxes other than income taxes.



Operating income totaled $115.7 million, up 2.57% from the year-ago quarter’s $112.8 million.



Interest expenses were $32.7 million, up 22.1% year over year.

Financial Highlights of MDU

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $53.3 million compared with $28.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Long-term debt as of March 31, 2026, was $2.38 billion compared with $2.53 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



In the first three months of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was $149.2 million compared with $217.5 million in the year-ago period.



In the first three months of 2026, capital expenditure was $92.4 million compared with $93 million in the year-ago period.

MDU’s Guidance

For 2026, MDU Resources expects its earnings to be between 93 cents and $1 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 98 cents, which lies at the higher end of the company’s projected range.



The company continues to expect a long-term EPS growth rate of 6-8%.



MDU anticipates its utility customers’ growth to continue at an annual rate of 1-2%.



Capital expenditure for 2026 is projected at $565 million and plans to invest $3,113 million during the 2026-2030 period.

MDU’s Zacks Rank

MDU Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Atmos Energy ATO posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.47 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 by 2.97%. The bottom line improved 14.52% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.03.



Total revenues of $1.96 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion by 12.37%. However, the top line rose 0.61% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.95 billion.



Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.91 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 by 1.60%. The bottom line increased 15.76% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $585.1 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $737 million by 20.62%. The top line decreased 21.61% from $746.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Northwest Natural NWN reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $2.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 by 0.87%. The bottom line increased 2.19% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $490 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $504 million by 2.78%. The top line increased 0.79% from $494 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

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Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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