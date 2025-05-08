MDU Resources Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 40 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 11.1%. However, the bottom line decreased 18.4% year over year. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Total Revenues of MDU

First-quarter total operating revenues improved 14.7% to $674.8 million from $588.2 million in the comparable period of 2024.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of MDU’s Earnings Release

Total operating expenses were nearly $562 million, up 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $491.6 million.



Operating income totaled $112.8 million, up 16.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $96.6 million.



Interest expenses were $26.8 million, up 1.1% year over year.

Financial Highlights of MDU

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $59.5 million compared with $66.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In the first three months of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $217.5 million compared with $165.1 million in the year-ago period.

MDU’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, MDU Resources continues to expect earnings in the range of 88-98 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 95 cents per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company continues to expect its electric and natural gas customer growth to continue at a rate of 1-2% annually.

MDU’s Zacks Rank

MDU Resources currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

