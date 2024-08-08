MDU Resources Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $60.6 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $147.6 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, MDU Resources reported adjusted earnings of $65.2 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $1.047 billion from $1.091 billion last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

