MDU Resources Profit Declines In Q2, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $13.7 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $60.4 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $351.2 million from $344.5 million last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.7 Mln. vs. $60.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $351.2 Mln vs. $344.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.88 to $0.95

