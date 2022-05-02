MDU Resources (MDU) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

MDU Resources Group MDU is slated to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 5 before market open. MDU Resources delivered a negative earnings surprise of 23.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

MDU Resources’ first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from strong demand from the public and private sectors and the increasing electric and natural gas customer volumes. The North Bakken Expansion Project operational from the first quarter is expected to have been accretive to earnings.



MDU Resources’ first-quarter results are likely to be adversely impacted by an increase in operating and maintenance expenses.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, indicating a decline of 34.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MDU this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: MDU Resources has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, MDU Resources carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



MGE Energy MGEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5 before market open. MGE Energy has an Earnings ESP of +3.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. MGEE’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5 before market open. Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. D’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



BCE Inc. BCE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5 before market open. BCE has an Earnings ESP of +3.14% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. BCE’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 4.5%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

