MDU Resources' (MDU) Q3 Earnings Increase Y/Y, Sales Fall

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of 29 cents, which increased 61.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 21 cents.



GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 37 cents per share compared with 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

Net sales decreased 0.2% to $1,000.8 million from $1,002.5 million in the comparable period of 2022.



Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline totaled $279.5 million, up 6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline, construction services and other segments decreased 2.4% to $721.3 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the third quarter amounted to $916.2 million, down 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $941.5 million. This was due to a 3.8% decrease in operation and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $84.6 million, up 38.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $61 million.



Interest expenses were $32.1 million compared with $20.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents for nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, were $32.5 million compared with $74.6 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, was $174.9 million compared with $284.9 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

For 2023, MDU Resources expects earnings from its regulated energy delivery businesses in the range of $155-$165 million, up from $150-$160 million projected earlier.



Revenues from construction services are expected in the range of $2.80-$3.00 billion, and EBITDA of $210-$230 million, up from $200-$225 million guided previously.

Zacks Rank

MDU Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Recent Releases

ONE Gas Inc. OGS reported third-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 45 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 7.1%. The bottom line increased 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 44 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGS’ 2023 earnings stands at $4.12 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1%. The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.85% in the last four quarters.



PNM Resources Inc. PNM reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.54 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 by 18.5%. The bottom line also increased 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.46.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNM’s 2023 earnings stands at $2.72 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1.1%. The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 23.16% in the last four quarters.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE released third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 9.3%. The bottom line was also up 10.6% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2023 earnings stands at $3.12 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7.6%. The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.33% in the last four quarters.





