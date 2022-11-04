MDU Resources (MDU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Backlog Rises

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 10.3% from the year-ago earnings of 68 cents per share.



GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 73 cents compared with earnings of 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $1,977 million, up 24.7% from $1,586 million in the year-ago quarter.



Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline improved 11.2% from the prior-year quarter to $263.6 million. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline, construction materials and contracting, construction services, and other segments improved 27% from the year-ago quarter to $1,713.6 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the third quarter amounted to $1,767.4 million, up 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,396.8 million due to an increase of 27.9% in operation and maintenance expenses.



The operating income for the reported quarter was down 10.9% year over year to $209.8 million.



MDU Resources’ interest expenses of $31.4 million were up 34.2% from $23.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



As of Sep 30, 2022, the construction services business had a backlog of $2 billion, up 57% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.27 billion.



As of Sep 30, 2022, the construction materials business had a backlog of $895 million, up 37% from $652 million year over year.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2022, were $74.6 million compared with $54.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt amounted to $2,773.9 million as of Sep 30, 2022, compared with $2,593.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



MDU Resources’ net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2022 was $284.9 million compared with $365.8 in the prior-year period.

Guidance

MDU Resources reaffirmed 2022 earnings guidance of $1.75-$1.90 per share. The guidance assumes electric and natural gas customers to increase at a rate of 1-2% annually.



MDU Resources plans to invest $702 million in capital projects in 2022. The capital program is expected to be largely funded by operating cash flows of $550-$600 million.

Zacks Rank

MDU Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



