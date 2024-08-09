MDU Resources (MDU) Q2 Earnings Increase Y/Y, Sales Decline

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 32 cents, which increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 29 cents.



GAAP EPS was 30 cents compared with 64 cents in the prior-year period.

Total Revenues

Total operating revenues decreased 4% to $1.04 billion from $1.09 billion in the comparable period of 2023.



Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline totaled $340.5 million, up 0.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline, construction services and other segments fell 5.8% from the prior-year levels to $707 million.

Highlights of the Release

MDU’s total retail electric and natural gas utility experienced 1.5% customer growth from the second quarter of 2023.



Total operating expenses were nearly $0.958 billion, down 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.01 billion.



Operating income totaled $89.75 million, up 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $82.03 million.



Interest expenses were $28.61 million, up 8.1% year over year.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $94.4 million compared with $77 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



The long-term debt amounted to $2.21 billion as of Jun 30, compared with $2.24 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



In the first six months of 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $301.6 million compared with $73.1 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

MDU Resources reaffirmed its 2024 regulated energy delivery earnings to be in the range of $170-$180 million. It updated its construction services revenues (Everus) guidance to be in the range of $2.65-$2.85 billion, down from the previous guided range of $2.9-$3.1 billion.



The company expects electric and natural gas customer growth to continue at a rate of 1-2% annually.



Management aims to invest $2.7 billion from 2024-2028 to strengthen its existing operations.

Zacks Rank

MDU Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

