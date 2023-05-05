MDU Resources (MDU) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents, which increased 43.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 16 cents.



GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 19 cents per share compared with 16 cents in the prior-year period.

Total Revenues

Net sales increased 22.6% to $1,737.3 million from $1,416.6 million in the comparable period of 2022.



Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline totaled $673.7 million, up 21.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline, construction materials and contracting, construction services and other segments improved 23.2% to $1,063.6 million from that recorded in the prior-year quarter.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MDU Resources Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MDU Resources Group, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the first quarter amounted to $1,662.9 million, up 23.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,349.2 million. This was due to a 21.7% increase in operation and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $74.5 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $67.3 million.



Interest expenses came in at $38 million compared with $25.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022.



As of Mar 31, 2023, the construction services business had a backlog of $2.1 billion, 26% higher than the prior-year backlog of $1.67 billion.



As of the same date, the construction materials business had a backlog of $959 million, 23% higher than the year-ago backlog of $778 million.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2023, were $93.2 million compared with $80.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt amounted to $2,769 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $2,763.4 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter was $43.6 million against $112.4 million cash provided in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For 2023, MDU Resources expects earnings from its regulated energy delivery businesses in the range of $140-$150 million.

The company projects construction services revenues in the range of $2.8-$3 billion and construction material revenues in the band of $2.5-$2.7 billion.

Zacks Rank

MDU Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.48 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 by 0.4%.



ATO’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 7.48%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $6, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.14%.



Spire Inc. SR reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 by 6%.



SR’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 4.22%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $4.22, implying a year-over-year improvement of 9.33%.



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported first-quarter 2023 operating EPS of $1.84, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 by 0.54%.



OGS’ long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 5%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $4.14, indicating growth of 1.47% year over year.





Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.