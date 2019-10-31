MDU Resources' (MDU) Earnings and Revenues Rise Y/Y in Q3
MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU delivered third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 68 cents per share. Operating earnings increased 23.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The upside was driven by exceptional performance in construction materials and services businesses.
Total Revenues
Total revenues in the third quarter amounted to $1,563.8 million, up 22.1% from $1,280.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline as well as the midstream segments increased 4.4% to $209.4 million. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, construction services as well as other segments increased 25.4% to $1,354.4 million.
MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
MDU Resources Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MDU Resources Group, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Under pipeline business, Demicks Lake project started operation as scheduled in September.
In the third quarter, operating expenses amounted to $1,374.3 million, up 20.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1,140.8 million.
Operating income amounted to $189.5 million, up 35.4% year over year.
The company incurred interest expenses of $25.2 million, up from $21 million in the prior-year quarter.
At the end of third quarter, the construction services business had backlog of $1.2 billion, up 34% from $896 million in third quarter of 2018.
At the end of third quarter, the construction materials business had backlog of $747 million, up 27% from $590 million in 2018.
Financial Highlights
Total debt amounted to $2,387 million as of Sep 30, up from $1,915 million as of Sep 30, 2018.
The company’s net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2019 was $203.1 million compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $317.4 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
MDU Resources narrowed its previously provided guidance for 2019 earnings per share (EPS), which was forecast in the range of $1.45-$1.60. The company currently expects 2019 EPS in the range of $1.50-$1.60, whose mid-point of $1.55 is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50.
Zacks Rank
MDU Resources carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Other Releases
ONEOK Inc OKE reported third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 74 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
ONE Gas OGS reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 33 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 2.94%.
Upcoming Release
Sempra Energy SRE is scheduled to release third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.49.
