MDU Resources' (MDU) 2020 EPS Guidance Raised, Shares Up

MDU Resources Group, Inc. MDU announced that it has increased its earnings per share guidance for 2020 to the range of $1.92-$2.02 from prior expectation of $1.80-$1.90. Courtesy of stable operating performance throughout the year, the company raised its guidance for 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings is currently pegged at $1.80 per share. Market reacted positively to this guidance revision, with its shares gaining 2.2% on Dec 15, 2020.

Promising Entry to 2021

Despite unprecedented economic crisis, the expected strong ending to 2020 will usher in a very promising 2021. Strong backlog of the construction services and construction materials business will continue to boost operations in 2021. In 2021, the company will complete the construction of its largest natural gas pipeline project and begin preparations to construct an 88-megawatt simple-cycle electric generation in 2022.

Long-Term Plans

MDU Resources’ two-platform business model, regulated energy delivery platform and construction materials and services platform continue to support as well as drive its performance.



A systematic approach to the acquisition of well-managed companies and properties is also expected to drive MDU Resources’ performance. The construction material business continues to successfully acquire businesses to expand aggregate reserves and market coverage across the western half of the nation. In addition, the company aims to invest $513 million in the pipeline business over the next five years and strengthen core operations.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector include Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW, Portland General Electric Company POR and PPL Corporation PPL, each currently having a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings per share for Pinnacle West Capital, Portland General Electric and PPL Corp. has moved up 1.2%, 2.7%, and 5.8%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The current dividend yield of Pinnacle West Capital, Portland General Electric and PPL Corp. is 4.16%, 3.92% and 5.91% respectively, better than the industry yield of 3.3%.

