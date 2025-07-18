Markets
MDU

MDU Resources Group Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

July 18, 2025 — 10:55 am EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.16, changing hands as high as $17.18 per share. MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average: MDU Resources Group Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MDU's low point in its 52 week range is $13.0119 per share, with $20.3929 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.11.

BNK Invest
