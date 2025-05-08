MDU Resources Group Q1 Earnings From Cont. Opns. Increases

Markets
(RTTNews) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Thursday announced a decline in first quarter earnings, compared to the prior year. The prior year result have been restated to reflect the spinoff. Further, the company reaffirmed its guidance for the full year 2025.

The quarterly earnings were $82 million, down from $100.9 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings declined to $0.40, from $0.49 a year ago.

On a continuing operations basis, earnings increased to $82.5 million or $0.40 per share from $74.7 million or $0.37 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $674.8 million from $588.2 million last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.88 to $0.98.

