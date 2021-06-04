MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.21

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will pay a dividend of US$0.21 on the 1st of July. The dividend yield is 2.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

MDU Resources Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, MDU Resources Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

MDU Resources Group Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:MDU Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.63, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.85. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.0% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. MDU Resources Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

MDU Resources Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think MDU Resources Group might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for MDU Resources Group that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

