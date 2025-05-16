MDU Resources Group Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.02% Yield (MDU)

In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), which saw buying by Director Dennis W. Johnson.

Back on February 10, Johnson invested $499,200.00 into 30,000 shares of MDU, for a cost per share of $16.64. In trading on Friday, shares were changing hands as low as $17.16 per share, which is 3.2% above Johnson's purchase price. It should be noted that Johnson has collected $0.13/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 3.9% on their purchase from a total return basis. MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently trading +0.82% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDU's low point in its 52 week range is $13.0119 per share, with $20.3929 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.38. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/10/2025 Dennis W. Johnson Director 30,000 $16.64 $499,200.00

The DividendRank report noted that among the coverage universe, MDU shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at MDU Resources Group Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The report stated, ''Dividend investors approaching investing from a value standpoint are generally most interested in researching the strongest most profitable companies, that also happen to be trading at an attractive valuation. That's what we aim to find using our proprietary DividendRank formula, which ranks the coverage universe based upon our various criteria for both profitability and valuation, to generate a list of the top most 'interesting' stocks, meant for investors as a source of ideas that merit further research.''

The annualized dividend paid by MDU Resources Group Inc is $0.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/12/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for MDU, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

