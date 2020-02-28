MDU Resources Group (MDU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.87, changing hands as low as $27.39 per share. MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDU's low point in its 52 week range is $24.37 per share, with $32.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.02.

