MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MDU) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.2x MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 22x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, MDU Resources Group has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:MDU Price Based on Past Earnings April 26th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think MDU Resources Group's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as MDU Resources Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 15% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 34% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 4.7% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 19% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why MDU Resources Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that MDU Resources Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware MDU Resources Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

