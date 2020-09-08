MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.207 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MDU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MDU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.24, the dividend yield is 3.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDU was $24.24, representing a -24.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.22 and a 61.6% increase over the 52 week low of $15.

MDU is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). MDU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports MDU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.33%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

